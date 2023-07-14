Antstream Arcade Is Bringing Retro PlayStation & Nintendo Games To Xbox Systems

The Xbox line of systems is about to receive a massive influx of games, as Antstream Arcade is coming to Xbox One & Xbos Series X/S, bringing thousands of retro titles via streaming, some of which originally belonged on Nintendo and Sony systems. This means that over 1300 classic games from the past will be available on Xbox via a single subscription.

Antstream Arcade is a streaming gaming service available on PC, Mac, Linux, Android, Android TV, Firestick, Samsung TV, and there is a beta version via a web browser. Once subscribed, you can stream thousands of different retro games from systems produced by Atari, Commodore, Nintendo, Sega, and Sony. There are also many classic Arcade games on offer, as well as titles produced for the ZX Spectrum.

Antstream Arcade Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One

Antstream Arcade will soon be available on more systems, as it has been revealed that the service is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on July 21, with pre-orders available now. Much like the streaming service provided by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play these games immediately without needing to download or update them. There is an option to pay annually, but you can also buy a lifetime subscription to keep permanent access to Antstream Arcade for as long as it’s live. Additionally, a live stream will occur at 12.00 PDT/20.00 BST on the official Antstream Arcade YouTube channel, where new games will be announced, and more information about the Xbox version will be revealed.

One notable aspect of this update is that it will allow games from the Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo, and original PlayStation to be playable on Xbox systems for the first time. This includes titles like 40 Winks and Loaded on the PS1, Cannon Fodder and Indiana Jones’ Greatest Adventures on the SNES, and Speedball 2 and Zool on the Genesis. There are also brand-new games that have been designed for retro systems, such as Flea and Reshoot R.

All of the titles on Antstream Arcade have been optimized for modern hardware, and while it currently lacks online multiplayer, you can play couch co-op if you have enough controllers. Players can also compete in online tournaments and challenges, where they compete to get the highest score in specific titles.

Antstream Arcade is now available for pre-order on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and once it launches, it will mark the biggest content infusion to the system in memory. Over a thousand classic games will be available with a single subscription fee, which is a number that even Xbox Game Pass has yet to beat.