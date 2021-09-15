Apex Legends continues to have server issues on day two of Evolution Collection Event

While the launch of Season 10: Emergence was one of the most stable launches in Apex Legends’ history, the same cannot be said for the first major event of the season. From the moment the event launched, server errors prevented players from even entering the lobby of the game. Luckily, after three hours of mixed results, the developers at Respawn were able to create a hot fix. Players have been able to get into the lobby at a pretty consistent rate after the fix, but it was later in the evening that new trouble arose.

When connecting to matches, it is a toss-up whether or not your will time out. Whether you are stuck with an infinite loading screen, or with hit with an error. The most common error, Code: Net, will kick you from playing the match, but give you the opportunity to rejoin. That, oddly, has made the issues even worse, because even if you quit the game, when you open it again it will try to join the same match there was already trouble with you being in.

If you cannot reconnect, you will get an infinite loading screen until the match is over. That said, once the match ends, you should have no problem connecting to the lobby. These issues began yesterday evening, and have persisted through the afternoon today.

Respawn is aware of the match connectivity issues, and is currently working on a fix.