Apex Legends Season 4 might just let you go solo

With Apex Legends Season 4 just around the corner, it would appear that something players have wanted since the very start might just be coming our way. Season 4 begins on Feb. 4, so the hype machine is in full swing as developers take to social media to drum up excitement for the new season.

Respawn producer Josh Medina had a particularly interesting conversation with Cloud9’s PVPX. When he was asked to “bless us with solos” by PVPX, Medina responded, and heavily implied that this is a subject that has been on the team’s mind. “I think duos is a better experience than solos,” he said, adding, “with that said, we should offer a way for solos to play the game without teammates.”

He followed up by saying he didn’t promise anything for the launch of Season 4, but that solos were “something to think about for the future of Apex.”

With Season 4 just a day away, we can expect new Legend Revenant to make an impact. Respawn originally rolled out a character called Forge, a representative of Hammond Robotics, as the new character, then had Revenant appear to give him an unscheduled surgery on an in-universe live broadcast. Revenant then appeared in the Season 4 launch trailer, slice and dicing his way through a room of people, before it was revealed that Revenant seems to think he is a human. This hints at potential dark deeds by Hammond Robotics, and perhaps further secrets will be exposed throughout the new season.

A new bolt-action Sniper Rifle will also be added tot he game in the form of the Sentinel. The season will have a Battle Pass, featuring over 100 new items, including Legendary skin, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more. Finally, for competitive players, a new Ranked Series is also on the way, which will include new six-week splits, and a new Master Tier is being introduced that will feature the top 500 players on each platform.

You can play Apex Legends for free on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Consoles players can download the game directly from their online stores, while PC players can get the game via EA’s Origin launcher.