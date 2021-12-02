Apex Legends will bring back the Winter Express for the Raiders Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the popular game mode Winter Express will make a return this month as part of the Raiders Collection Event. The event itself will run from December 7 to 21 and offers players a chance to get Legendary pirate-themed cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith.

If you’re unfamiliar with Winter Express, it is a game mode where three squads will board and attempt to capture the World’s Edge train. However, it’s received a slight tweak this time around, with players now able to select their loadout before jumping on board, allowing for a little more strategy.

As for the Raiders Collection Event, each of the Legendary skins also has a matching weapon that can be found as part of the collection or through the event’s prize track. Players can earn up to 1600 points per day by completing challenges, which also refresh daily.

There are also four badges to earn during the event that can be obtained by completing four stretch challenges. All of the challenges stack with the existing Battle Pass, so players can potentially complete them simultaneously. 24 limited-time cosmetics are being introduced during the event, and unlocking all of them will net players Wattson’s long-awaited electric Heirloom, the Energy Reader.