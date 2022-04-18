Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition will be coming to Switch later this year

Fans of dinosaur-riding survival game Ark: Survival Evolved have been able to play the game on the go ever since it landed on Nintendo Switch back in 2018. But developer Studio Wildcard revealed today that the game’s fully-expanded Ultimate Survivor Edition will be gracing the console later this year, bringing the full game and all its expansions to the hybrid system.

This is no mere season pass though. Studio Wildcard revealed in its announcement that a “talented third party developer” was rebuilding the game’s code for the Switch “from the ground up,” using the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. As a result, the Ultimate Survivor Edition release should have revamped graphics and performance, and even a handful of new features. These include new cinematic story content and a “Young Explorers” mode, an educational mode that reveals details and information about the dinosaurs and other creatures that inspired the game’s beasts.

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition will be coming to Switch in September 2022, retailing at $49.99. If you’re one of those who already picked up the original game for Switch, though, you’ll receive a free upgrade to the Ultimate edition, and all your existing save data and progress will be carried over as well.