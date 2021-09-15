Arkane is investigating Deathloop frame rate stutters and other technical issues on PC and PS5

Players are currently reporting several issues with the PC version of developer Arkane’s Deathloop. The primary issues players are reporting seem to be shuttering issues. One of the game’s community managers acknowledged the issues in a Reddit thread, claiming that Arkane is currently investigating the source of the issue.

“Hey all, I’m one of the DEATHLOOP Community Managers, and while those burgers do look great, regarding performance we are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in DEATHLOOP”, they said. “We’re actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible.”

Players are also reporting issues on the PS5 version of the game, with one user posting a video of their console making what sounds like a loud beeping noise during the game’s loading screens. Arkane hasn’t commented on this particular issue, but they did just release a massive game and are likely looking into everything as quickly as possible.

Some players are reportedly working with the theory that the game’s use of the Denuvo copy protection software is to blame. However, Alex Battaglia of Digital Foundry debunked these claims in a recent Tweet. Hopefully, the team at Arkane will have more to share in the coming days.