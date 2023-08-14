Armored Core 6 Finally Reveals Recommended PC Requirements

Armored Core 6 is just around the corner, and fans are excited to jump back into the series finally are a long dry spell. With everything thats shown so far and the release imminent, PC players have been wondering if their setups would be powerful enough to run the game, which looks to be quite the fast-paced spectacle.

Now, we have details on the PC requirements for the upcoming mecha title, and it looks like PC players are being treated right with this release.

Players With Older Rigs Are Praising the Armored Core 6’s Accessible Requirements

Image via Bandai Namco

The system requirements were spotted on the game’s Steam Page and paint a good picture for players excited for the upcoming mech action game. The specs do not look very demanding, which for players with older PCs and setups will be a welcome change from the usual requirements in some PC games.

The specs are as follows:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Fans have taken to Reddit to express their joy at the game’s achievable requirements, with many happy that their old rigs will still be able to play the game smoothly. One commented on their excitement, stating, “Yesss!!! My 7 year old GTX1080 is still rocking!!! Here we go boys! 💪” with others sharing the same sentiment and commenting similar words of praise.

It also helped that the game’s developer, FromSoftware, is known for good quality when it comes to PC ports, so this should come as no surprise to players. It’s nice to have confirmation and see more players will get the chance to enjoy the game, and with it looking pretty good too.

Armored Core 6 Fire of Rubicon is set to release on August 24 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.