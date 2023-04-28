Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: Release Date, Preorder Bonuses & Trailers

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the latest game in FromSoftware’s over-the-top mech-action series, which hasn’t seen a new release in a decade. Fans of the series are hungry for a new title to dig their teeth into, and many new players are looking forward to diving in, having played FromSoftware’s other titles such as the hugely popular Elden Ring.

While FromSoftware is developing Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, it likely won’t fall into the same action RPG style the company is known for from the Bloodborne and Dark Souls games. Armored Core as a series predates those titles and is about fighting a pointless war between nations that only care about money and who is making more of it. At the center of the experience is mech customization and battling, which usually outweighs the combat side of each game.

When is the Release Date for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon?

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25, 2023. This was confirmed in April 2023 alongside a new trailer. While the game’s reveal trailer did little to show off the gameplay, a later trailer you can see below focuses on this element and reaffirms what many fans of the series were hoping for. This is an Armored Core experience, not a mech-fighting version of Elden Ring. Players will be customizing their mechs with weapons, traversal parts, and much more.

FromSoftware is a secretive developer, giving nothing away in interviews or news about the games it works on. Instead, players are given trailers, and that’s about it. While FromSoftware likes to release its action RPG titles and DLC when it feels they are ready, the Armored Core fan base is a different beast and won’t be so forgiving if Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is delayed out of nowhere or isn’t properly marketed to give it the best chance possible of being a smash hit.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Price, Preorder Editions & Bonuses

The standard game version of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will be priced at $59.99 from most retailers. You can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition and pay $69.99 to get some bonuses, including a digital artbook and soundtrack. There’s also a Day One Edition from UK retailer GAME priced at £69.99, though it’s unclear what if any, extras this edition comes with at the time of writing.

For those fans that want something a bit more premium, there are the Collectors and Premium Editions of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. The Collectors Edition costs $220 and includes a set of pin badges, the digital soundtrack, a physical artbook, a set of stickers, an exclusive steelbook case, and a 19cm figurine.

The Premium Edition of Fires of Rubicon may be the best Armored Core collectible on the market, but at $450, it’s probably only for those that have been eagerly awaiting a new release in their favorite series for the last ten years. It includes everything from the Collectors Edition, but the figurine is swapped out for a 32cm version that includes the garage the mechs are housed in.

All preorders for any version of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon entitle the owner to the Melander C3 G13 special Customization “Tenderfoot.” This appears to be a specific mech model that will give you something that looks a little different from the standard starting models. There may be gameplay advantages to this model, but without knowing what other players start with, it’s hard to tell.

What Platforms Will Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Release for?

Armored Core VI Firest of Rubicon is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is being built for modern platforms and will almost certainly use the upscaling abilities and added power of current-generation consoles like the PS5 to enhance the game on those devices. While the game’s visuals won’t be as high quality on last-generation platforms and PCs with less powerful components, FromSoftware is usually quite good at creating a solid experience for every player regardless of where they’re engaging with a title.

All Trailers for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

A trailer for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon from April 2023 was the first to detail the physical and digital editions of the game. It showed off both collector boxes, which pack in colossal mech replicas.

The reveal trailer for the Fires of Rubicon was an emotional experience for many. It was dropped out of nowhere during The Game Awards 2022 and changed the way many people thought about the Armored Core series.