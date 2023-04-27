Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon Reveals Collector’s Edition Price and Official Release Date

Armored Core fans have been waiting for more information about the upcoming sixth game, Fires of Rubicon, following the surprise announcement from the Game Awards 2022 event. The team at FromSoftware has dropped the first announcement, which comes with an official release date.

Not only now do fans know when they’ll be able to jump into the game and a gameplay trailer, but the Collector Edition for Armored Core VI has appeared. The price of the Collector’s Edition is hefty, but for Armored Core fans, it might be a worthwhile amount to pay.

Armored Core 6 Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer arrived earlier this morning, giving players a good idea of what they can expect they hop back into Armored Core VI. It’s only three minutes long, but it’s plenty of gameplay to show this fast-paced mech shooter has returned to its prime, and fans can’t wait to hop into the pilot’s chair. Armored Core VI will be coming out this summer on August 25, 2023.

For those planning to go all-in and grab the Collector’s Edition, this will be available for $229.99. It comes with a 19 cm Armored Core Figurine, a steelbook case, four pin badges of in-game emblem patterns, 45 stickers, a 40-page artbook, the digital soundtrack, and the game.

Image via Bandai Namco

Armored Core fans have been waiting since the last game came out, which was back in 2013 with the release of Armored Core: Verdict Day. With nearly a decade away from the title, FromSoftware is excited to jump back into the franchise, especially with all the experience they’ve gained, helming the Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring games, which have become household titles.

Preorders for Armored Core VI are available right now, and players can reserve their copy today. It’s good to see that fans did not have to wait long following the official announcement of the game in December 2022, to get to play it less than a year later.