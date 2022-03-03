Artists imagine the final Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter evolutions and new regional variants

Following the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, artists have taken to Twitter to share their interpretations of variants of Pokémon from the new region, as well as evolutions for the three starter Pokémon shown in the game’s trailer.

@bromojumbo shared what they thought were reasonable final evolutionary forms for the games’ starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Their final forms have been imagined here as Despurrado, Picolebre, and Surgull.

The fun part of new starters is predicting what they’ll evolve into!

Here’s my predictions of their final forms!#fakemon #pokemon #PokemonScarletandviolet pic.twitter.com/NXnuJ7MnWk — JUM🅱️O (commissions closed temporarily) (@bromojumbo) March 1, 2022

@DerDennis218 had a similar idea, but their final forms still manage to look entirely different from anyone else’s, having much more flair and style, which you’d expect from a region inspired by Spain.

@arnau555 has created a very different final evolution for Quaxly, one that imagines it as a pirate rather than a police office, which looks like the general vibe most people are getting from the water/fighting type.

This artist also shared a regional variant of Dugtrio. The last couple of titles have had new regional variants, so it would make sense for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to contain even more. LaPedrera inspired this variant of Dugtrio.

More artistic interpretations pop up every day, but it’s impossible to know what The Pokémon company has in store for the series with these latest entries. The trailers made the games look like they pull elements from all the latest Pokémon titles, including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.