Assassin’s Creed Mirage Fans Asked By Ubisoft to Not Share Spoilers

The story of any big game is always under wraps until it hits the market, and the plot surrounding Assassin’s Creed Mirage is under heavy lock and key. Ubisoft has been hard at work coming up with the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed Franchise, and in the lead-up to the game’s release, the developer is reaching out to fans to share that same level of secrecy.

The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account has formally posted that they want players to experience the story of the highly-anticipated game themselves and have requested that fans keep spoilers to a minimum. The request is polite, especially with Assassin’s Creed Mirage being a return to an older format to the series’ earlier games.

Ubisoft Tries To Get Ahead of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Spoilers Before Game Launch

The tweet was posted on the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, where the team requested that “With the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage upon us, we would kindly ask you to consider your fellow Assassins and refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that would impact their experience. Thank you!” With a game series that heavily weighs on the gameplay and plot of the main story, it’s good to see the team is doing their best to ensure fans have the best experience possible.

❌ NO SPOILERS! ❌



With the launch of #AssassinsCreed Mirage upon us, we would kindly ask you to consider your fellow Assassins and refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that would impact their experience. Thank you!



The wait it almost over. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IvNSVqAb8i — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 1, 2023

Many fans took to the replies to share their excitement about the return to the Assassin’s Creed world and how jarring it will be after the three previous entries. Before Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we have Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins, which heavily focused on an open-world RPG, with Origins being the first to experiment with this format.

It was a large success for the team, although Valhalla was viewed as a huge inflation of the concept that left many exhausted by the end of it. In contrast, Mirage is meant to be a smaller, more contained journey with a heightened focus on the main narrative and less exploration.

The jump to a smaller narrative focus could be precisely what the Assassin’s Creed series needs right now. Although Valhalla was positively received, the sure size of the game was overwhelming to many, and Mirage might be the middle ground that Ubisoft needs to hit to win over fans.

However, some critics who have already had a chance to preview Assassin’s Creed Mirage believe the Ubisoft team took too far of a step back, which might hinder the series. There’s a good amount of speculation that this might be why Ubisoft wants to keep things as quiet as possible, but we’ll learn this ourselves when we get our hands on the game on October 5, 2023.