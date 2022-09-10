Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets a reveal CGI trailer and new details

After a recent leak and confirmation of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft have shown a reveal trailer going over Basim’s introduction to the Brotherhood. This lengthy CGI trailer does not show any gameplay, but it is promised that this is a return to the roots of the series and less like the recent RPG-focused titles, such as Valhalla and Odyssey. The game will focus more on stealth and pulling off assassinations rather than building yourself up over time. It is rumored that the game will be more similar to the original game’s style and gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars Basim, a character that was introduced in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We know that Basim has a significant part in the modern-day story as we advance, but Mirage is a prequel story taking place 20 years earlier in the city of Baghdad. Basim starts the game out as a common thief before being brought in and mentored by Roshan, voiced by Emmy award actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The CGI trailer shows a lot of common Assassin’s Creed imagery: the initiation process of cutting off the ring finger for the hidden blade to pass through freely, the iconic parkour movement, and the assassination gear and abilities to take down your target. We also get a potential quick glimpse at Loki, the Norse god who we know converges with Basim prior to the events of Valhalla. This game will likely explore the origins of how that came to be.

Right now, there are still quite a few questions surrounding Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While we know it is set to release sometime in 2023, we do not have a more narrow release window. The fact that no gameplay was shown for the game makes us think that it should be slated for sometime in the second half of the year, which is pretty common for the series.