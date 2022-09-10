Assassin’s Creed Mirage Pre-Order Guide – Editions, Bonuses, and more

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been officially shown off with a new CGI trailer. While we have not seen gameplay for it yet as of this writing, Ubisoft knows that many long-time fans of the series are ready to jump back into a more classic representation of the series after three gigantic RPGs. With that information out there, it is not surprising that a few pre-order options are available for you if you are interested. Here is all the information you need to know about pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage gets a reveal CGI trailer and new details

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order guide

There are three editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage that you can pre-order if interested. The Standard ($50), Deluxe ($60), and Collector’s ($150) Editions all have different levels of content included.

Of course, the Standard Edition comes just with the game included. The Deluxe Edition has bonus digital content, including a digital art book and digital soundtrack, and cosmetic skins for Basim, your mount, eagle, and weapons inspired by the Prince of Persia series. The Collector’s Edition comes with all of the above plus:

A physical soundtrack on CD

Steelbook with a design that fans will choose

A 32cm Basim figure of him crouched on a

A map of Baghdad

A physical mini-artbook

And Basim’s Brooch

Image via Ubisoft

If you decide to pre-order any version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will receive an exclusive side quest called 40 Thieves. We do not know the exact details of this mission, so whether or not it is anything substantial to add to the game is unknown.

As of this writing, no retailer-exclusive content has been announced for pre-ordering the game, but you can usually expect small physical items from GameStop or potentially a different steelbook case from Best Buy.