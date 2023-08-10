Assassin’s Creed Mirage Using Microtransactions For Certain Cosmetic Items

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is only a few months away and promises to be a return to form for the storied franchise with a more linear experience focused on what made the series popular in the first place, such as parkour and stealth. However, it seems Ubisoft can’t quite give up on all its modern trappings, especially when it comes to making extra money.

Ubisoft has revealed today that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage will contain cosmetic microtransactions, which will not affect gameplay, but does once again show the company’s commitment to monetize the series in any way they can.

Cosmetic Microtransactions Will Not Affect Gameplay in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Speculation about the game including microtransactions began after a leaked image made its way online recently, seemingly showing a gear pack for the upcoming game. Naturally, players weren’t too thrilled about the possibility. Now, in a statement to TrueAchievements, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have cosmetic microtransactions, stating, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage will feature some cosmetic bundles that will be purchasable directly on first-party stores at launch.” They also confirmed that these will not impact player progression.

In recent years, this has become a common trend with Assassin’s Creed titles, with the last few games, such as Valhalla, having a more live service approach to their content, with each receiving free updates, expansions, and cosmetic DLC after launch. Despite the game being a shorter, more linear experience this time around, these inclusions made the company a load of money, so it’s not surprising that they intend to do the same with Mirage.

Additionally, the game’s creative director said back in July during a Reddit AMA that there were no plans for DLC or extensive post-launch content, making the news of microtransactions making their way into Mirage sting slightly more. That said, fan response has been relatively tame, mainly due to being unsurprised by the news and almost expecting it from the publisher at this point. Some went a bit further, saying decisions like this only line the executives and shareholders more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch October 12 for PC, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna.