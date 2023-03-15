How many Assassin’s Creed games are there?

When you think of games made by Ubisoft, it is highly likely that the Assassin’s Creed series will be the first games you think of. While the company has many other great franchises, the history of the Assassins has continually brought back people every time a new one is released. That being said, how many times has a new Assassin’s Creed game come out? Here are all of the games in the series, including spin-offs, but not re-releases.

Related: All Assassin’s Creed games, ranked best to worst

All Assassin’s Creed games and their release date

As of this writing, 28 unique Assassin’s Creed games have released since the original came out in 2007, with 12 of them being mainline titles. There are more on the way, of course, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage and upcoming projects like the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform and Japan-based Assassin’s Creed Red. We will update this list after those games actually release.

Mainline Assassin’s Creed games

The following games follow the main story timeline of Assassin’s Creed. Almost all of them have instances where players are following a story in the present day, but the main gameplay focuses on characters in the past.

Assassin’s Creed (2007)

Assassin’s Creed II (2009)

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (2010)

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (2011)

Assassin’s Creed III (2012)

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (2014)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020)

Spin-off Assassin’s Creed games

Most of these games are mobile titles made for various Apple and Android devices. There are a few smaller developed handheld and home console releases here, though.