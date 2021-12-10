Assassin’s Creed Valhalla presentation next week will reveal more upcoming content for the game

Ubisoft has announced that it will be premiering a video that dives into new content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next week. Many fans have been speculating about a new DLC hitting the game before the end of the year, and this could be it.

The video for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s future content premiers on Monday, December 13 at 9 AM PT/ 6 PM CET. No other details have been provided, but given what fans and dataminers have uncovered in recent weeks, it’s likely that this video will show off the Year 2 Pass for the game, as well as a highly anticipated DLC that fans believe is called Dawn of Ragnarok.

There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. 🔥 ❄️



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fans and content creators have been discussing Dawn of Ragnarok for some time. The name was found in the base game’s files some time ago, and more recently, there have been rumors that the DLC will add around 40 hours of content to the game.

While details on the DLC are sketchy at best at the time of writing, they match up with the teaser of a gateway in a firey location that Ubisoft shared earlier this year when discussing the second year of support that the game will get. If the files that have been detained so far are to be believed, then the DLC will add a sizeable new location to the game, potentially the realm of the giants, and will include all manner of side activities as well as a new story to follow. Many believe it will be akin to The Hidden Ones and Fate of Atlantis DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.