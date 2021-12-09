How to get the Assassin’s Creed II Tattoo in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Ezio Auditore da Firenze challenge for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives everyone the chance to unlock a unique tattoo related to Assassin’s Creed II. The second game has a special place in many player’s hearts and introduced the world to Ezio Auditore da Firenze. While completing the challenge won’t reward you with Ezio, it will give you the Assassin’s Creed II Tattoo and here’s how to unlock it.

Completing the Ezio Auditore da Firenze challenge

The challenge began on December 9 and involves assassinating hundreds of thousands of targets in the game. 350,000 assassinations to be precise. Luckily, you won’t have to kill all of your targets alone, as it’s a community based challenge. The entire Valhalla community must work together to perform 350,000 air assassinations before the event ends on December 16.

🌨 Get the Assassin's Creed II Tattoo in Assassin's Creed Valhalla for free by completing the Ezio Auditore da Firenze Challenge!



⏳ You have until December 16th to perform 350,000 air assassinations as a community! pic.twitter.com/CTsailB8vi — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 9, 2021

In order to pull off an air assassination, you need to be above your target. You can drop from a ledge or jump from a rooftop and land on your enemy to successfully perform an air assassination.

Once the goal has been achieved, Ubisoft will release the tattoo completely for free. Keep in mind, you will need to be an Ubisoft Connect member in order to claim the tattoo. You can even pair it with the Ezio outfit for Eivor to complete the look.