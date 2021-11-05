Assassin’s Creed Valhalla winter roadmap dates new festival, activity, and update

Ubisoft has finally released an updated roadmap for all the new content coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this winter. The roadmap includes a new activity, Tombs of the Fallen, previously leaked through new trophies, two game updates, and the Oskoreia Festival.

Fans and content creators in the Assassin’s Creed space have long suspected that Ubisoft would be releasing a new update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next week. It now seems as though they were right, with Title Update 1.4.0 hitting the game on November 9. This update also marks the start of the Oskoreia Festival, the Halloween-themed festival that seems to have been delayed, hence it missing October 31.

Ready for more? 🌀 Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Looks like 2021 still has a few more mysteries to uncover. 🔎 #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/B1wdvM5ZQq — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 5, 2021

Additionally, November 9 will see the Tombs of the Fallen activity come to the game. According to trophies that have been added to the game’s files, there are three Tombs of the Fallen for players to find and explore. Fans believe that these are linked with the Odin Runes, which can be found scattered around England in the game but don’t currently do anything.

There’s no word on any of the other specific changes that Title Update 1.4.0 makes to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but if it’s anything like the last update, it could add a new weapon type and series of challenges for players to take on too. Finally, the winter roadmap ends with Title Update 1.4.1, which will likely be a much more minor update that brings bug fixes and quality of life improvements over system updates.