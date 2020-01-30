Astral Chain sold 1 million copies, Platinum Games thanks fans

The latest earnings report from Nintendo has revealed that Astral Chain has managed to sell more than 1 million copies since last August’s launch.

The milestone has been celebrated on Twitter by Game Director Takahisa Taura, who thanked fans for their support on the release of this new intellectual property.

In his tweet, written in Japanese, Taura remarked the news that Astral Chain is in the million sellers list, something likely unexpected to the development team and himself, and thanked those who supported their work with a purchase over the last year.

The million sellers list for Nintendo Switch is being led by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with over 22 million copies sold since launch, and most recent exclusive games Pokémon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3 have all entered it with strong commercial performances.

While Platinum Games is a well known and appreciated developer, it was not a given that Astral Chain would be a commercial success.

Previous Nintendo exclusive from the Japanese studio, Wonderful 101, resulted into a flop, mainly due to the poor sales of the Wii U overall and to its extremely peculiar gameplay. This hasn’t stopped rumors of a Nintendo Switch port appearing quite regularly on the Internet, though.

Since then, the developer has shipped multiple projects, including Square Enix’s Nier Automata, but also failed to release Scalebound for Xbox One and Windows 10, as it was cancelled by Microsoft after spending several years in development hell.

Astral Chain has reportedly more in common with Scalebound than you would believe, in particular its gameplay and the original fantasy setting have been linked with the cancelled project in the past, but that’s something Platinum Games has always strongly denied.