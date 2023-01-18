Atelier Ryza 3 delayed by a month for an extra round of polishing

The release of the upcoming final game in the Ryza series, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~) is fast approaching, and the game was slated to release for consoles on February 22 and on Steam on February 24. However, the game’s producer Junzo Hosoi released a statement in which he announced that the game’s release will be delayed by about a month, with the new release dates being March 23 for consoles, and March 24 for Steam.

He went on to explain that the development team’s goal is to release the game that would be the best quality experience for players and a proper send-off for the trilogy, to quote:

We apologize for this delay to everyone who has been looking forward to the release of Atelier Ryza 3.

In order to make this game a fitting finale for Ryza and her friends, we have taken on challenges such as adventuring in a vast open field and graphics that express the charm of these characters to the fullest extent. Our team will take this additional time to fine-tune the final touches so that we can deliver to all of you who have been following the series for the best possible experience in this culmination of Ryza and her friend’s adventures. We are making the game even better to make it worth your wait, so we appreciate your patience for a just little bit more until the game’s release. – Junzo Hosoi

The upcoming adventure is the final part of the trilogy following the previous two games developed by Gust and published in the west by KOEI Tecmo America, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy released in 2021, and Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout released in 2019.