Atomic Heart breaks key promises, abandons ray tracing and other announced features

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter title that gamers have been waiting for a while, with one of the biggest early selling points for the game being the state-of-the-art ray tracing technology. Unfortunately, fans’ realized the title would not have ray tracing at launch, upsetting players who’ve been dying to play the game for years. The game will also not include features like Field of View (FOV), photo mode, or HDR, forcing fans to find workarounds to fix those issues.

When Atomic Heart was first announced in 2018, the key selling point was the addition of the NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing, which would enhance the look and style of the graphics. Ray Tracing is a graphical technique that affects the lightning in a title to heighten the realism. The developers at Mundfish studio even released a video showing off the capabilities provided by the NVIDIA RTX.

Related: When is the exact release time for Atomic Heart? Answered

Initially, Mundfish President and game director Rober Bagratuni confirmed in an interview with Wccftech that ray tracing would only not be available on console versions of the title at launch. The studio intends to include ray tracing in console versions of the game at a later date. However, now that players have downloaded the title onto their PC, they discovered that ray tracing is not in the game. Fans also discovered they cannot adjust the FOV in the game and will need to download a separate FOV slider. Atomic Heart is also missing HDR and a photo mode on PC, with players looking at ways to include those features on the ResetEra forums.

These lack of features deeply hurt fans’ feelings, especially since players have waited four years for the game. Atomic Heart has endured other controversies, including the title’s association with Russian and Soviet military themes during the invasion of Ukraine. Despite the controversies, the game is praised for its solid combat mechanics. Mundfish released a big-budgeted trailer for the game starring actor Jensen Ackles to promote the game.