When is the exact release time for Atomic Heart? Answered

Atomic Heart is a fascinating first person RPG set in an alternate future where the Soviets won World War II. The game comes from a relatively unknown developer, Mundfish, and many fans have high hopes for it. While we know it launches on February 21, this guide outlines the exact release time for the game across all platforms.

What is the exact release time of Atomic Heart on Steam?

Publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed that Atomic Heart will launch on PC via Steam at midnight CET. We’ve listed what that is in each time zone below.

Vancouver : 3 PM PST

: 3 PM PST Los Angeles : 3 PM PST

: 3 PM PST New York : 6 PM EST

: 6 PM EST London : 11 PM GMT

: 11 PM GMT Sao Paulo : 8 PM BRT

: 8 PM BRT Paris : 00:01 CET

: 00:01 CET Cape Town : 1 AM SAST

: 1 AM SAST Moscow : 2 AM MSK

: 2 AM MSK Hong Kong : 7 AM HKT

: 7 AM HKT Seoul : 8 AM KST

: 8 AM KST Sydney: 10 AM AEDT

What is the exact release time of Atomic Heart on Game Pass and consoles?

The exact release times for Atomic Heart on Game Pass, which we presume includes Game Pass on PC, and consoles, have also been confirmed as midnight local time for your region. We’ve outlined what that looks like for each time zone below.

Vancouver : 00:01 PST AM

: 00:01 PST AM Los Angeles : 00:01 AM PST

: 00:01 AM PST New York : 00:01 AM EST

: 00:01 AM EST London : 00:01 AM GMT

: 00:01 AM GMT Sao Paolo : 00:01 AM BRT

: 00:01 AM BRT Paris : 00:01 AM CET

: 00:01 AM CET Cape Town : 00:01 AM SAST

: 00:01 AM SAST Moscow : 00:01 AM MSK

: 00:01 AM MSK Hong Kong : 00:01 AM HKT

: 00:01 AM HKT Seoul : 00:01 AM KST

: 00:01 AM KST Sydney: 00:01 AM AEDT

Dive into the mad world of #AtomicHeart on February 21 at:

👉 Midnight CET on Steam

👉 Midnight local time on console and Xbox Game Pass pic.twitter.com/0ncrqqmZbT — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) February 17, 2023

It seems pretty clear cut to us that Atomic Heart launches on Game Pass at midnight in your local time zone. The specific release times for Steam don’t look like they apply to all PC users since Steam is a very different platform to Game Pass. Focus Entertainment was clear in its distinction between Steam and consoles/Game Pass. From what we can see, the best way to play Atomic Heart early is via Steam. Check out the PC requirements beforehand to avoid getting the game on the wrong platform. However, if you’re already a Game Pass subscriber, it makes more sense to wait a little longer and play the game at no extra cost. The game is available for pre-installing at the time of writing, so you should be able to start the game from one minute past midnight on February 21.