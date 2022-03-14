Babylon’s Fall survey asks fans how Square Enix can “bring a better game experience”

Live-service action title Babylon’s Fall felt steps away from greatness upon its launch, with a launch day peak of under 1,000 players on PC. Square Enix and PlatinumGames don’t want the game to die an early death, though, and is using online surveys to ask how Babylon’s Fall can be better.

Square Enix and PlatinumGames took to Twitter to ask Babylon’s Fall players to fill out a survey focused on the game’s graphics, so the publisher and development team “can bring a better game experience to Babylon’s Fall.” You can follow the link in the tweet below to fill out the survey and help Babylon’s Fall to improve.

Today we've launched a new Survey on how we can bring a better game experience to #BabylonsFall



This survey focuses on graphics, so please take some time to answer if you can. Thank you for your support!



📬 https://t.co/vwJq45ogwx pic.twitter.com/6oLAWzR7dX — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) March 14, 2022

The survey is focused on the game’s graphics, and you’ll be asked what you think about various areas of the game’s aesthetics and design. For example, you’ll be asked how satisfied you are with Babylon’s Fall character appearance, equipment design, and enemy design. The survey is quite far-reaching, with later questions asking you about your feelings towards the UI, camera movements in battle, and even the game’s use of oil painting “brushwork” graphics.

Square Enix and PlatinumGames will be hoping to improve Babylon’s Fall based upon player feedback surveys such as this. Answer carefully and let the developers know your thoughts on how the game looks if you’ve got strong feelings one way or another. There could be hope for this one yet following its disappointing launch.