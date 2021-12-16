Back 4 Blood’s December update adds solo campaign, Roving Merchants, Burn Cards and more

Developer Turtle Rock Studios has released a free update for Back 4 Blood that adds a host of new content, including the previously promised solo campaign. Here players can earn supply points, achievements, and any other unlockables, which will carry over to the online campaign mode.

It also introduces Roving Merchants, which will regularly rotate. They are effectively supply lines that offer rewards for players to spend their hard-earned Supply Points on. The first Roving Merchant is called 34th Street and sells seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays. It will also feature a festive track that includes holiday items like a reindeer antler headband for Holly and a snow hat for Doc.

Another new feature is Burn Cards, which are also available through Roving Merchants. Players can use these cards in each saferoom to activate temporary effects. These include boosts like instant healing, extra currency, and enhanced resistance.

To celebrate the festive season, Fort Hope has received a holiday-themed makeover with plenty of decorations to brighten up the place. Elsewhere, players can now adjust music tracks on the Jukebox with a slider while the Recruit, Veteran and Nightmare difficulty levels have received tweaks to ensure they’re balanced.