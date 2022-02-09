Bandai Namco wants to spend over $130 million to make its own “IP Metaverse”

Documentations for Bandai Namco’s mid-term plan have been shared online, revealing the company’s ambitious plans for the next few years. The mid-term plan will span from April 2022 to March 2025, and Bandai Namco intends to spend around $130 million to create its IP Metaverse.

Metaverse is a term used to describe an online virtual world that centers on social interaction. It’s kind of like the next stage of social media, but now companies want to have their own spin on it with their own resources. Bandai Namco wants to make a Metaverse by using its own intellectual property, and the plan reads that “each IP [will have a] new framework for connecting with fans.”

Bandai owns a vast amount of different IPs, including Pac-Man, Tekken, Dark Souls, the Dark Pictures Anthology, Soul Calibur, the Tales series, and the upcoming Elden Ring. Expect each of those franchises to potentially be part of Bandai’s grander Metaverse plans in the next few years.

Other topics brought up in the mid-term plan include a new main strategy plan. The main strategies consist of an “Axis Strategy,” which consists of three goals — connecting with fans through IP, enhancing the value of IP, and making IP more successful worldwide. Also part of the strategy is developing more diverse human resources and “connecting to a smile into the future.”