The Dark Pictures may have nine games in total, per new trademarks and logos

Supermassive Games looks likely to expand their The Dark Pictures series beyond what had previously been announced. Three games in the anthology, which are a series of interactive narrative horror games set in the same universe and sharing similar themes, have been released so far.

Previously the series was expected to have a total of eight games, but, according to trademark filings in Europe on 31 January, it looks like the series will have a total of nine games before it is finished. The third game, House of Ashes, was released in October 2021 and the next game, The Devil in Me, is expected later this year. The new trademark filings suggest that future titles will be called:

The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man

The Dark Pictures Presents: O Death

The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020

The Dark Pictures: Intercession

The Dark Pictures: Winterfold

Keen-eyed Twitter user The_Marmolade spotted the titles on the European Union Intellectual Property Office registry, along with logos for the games. No other details of the games seem to have come out just yet, including release windows or even what order they will come out in, so it is mostly speculation at this point. It is interesting that O Death has a slightly different title than we’ve seen from the anthology to this point, so we’ll have to wait to see if that has any real significance going forward. It could be part of the next season of games, as the previously revealed Switchback title is expected to be.