Bardock stands proud in a new trailer for his Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC

Bandai Namco has treated fans to a new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Bardock – Alone Against Fate, showcasing the fan-favorite character in all his Sayian glory. The trailer gives fans a good look at what they can expect from this new content, showcasing great cinematics featuring Bardock, his squad, a young Vegeta, and Nappa, who faithfully retell the story. The trailer also includes plenty of gameplay footage, showing off Bardock’s signature moves while taking on multiple enemies with ease with the same polished gameplay seen in the rest of Dragon Ball: Kakarot.

The DLC is based on the storyline Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku, originally released in 1990 and acts as a prequel to the Dragon Ball anime. The story follows Bardock, a low-level Sayian and father to the anime’s protagonist Goku as he attempts to avert the final days of the Sayian race and their homeworld, Planet Vegeta, at the hands of Frieza. This DLC is part of the game’s second season pass, which will see additional content released throughout the year based on other popular stories and specials in the Dragon Ball universe. The end of the trailer also hints at what story the next DLC will explore, with a blacked-out figure resembling a teenage Goku.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released in 2020 and offered players a new way to experience the Dragon Ball Z story. Kakarot featured the most in-depth look at the major storylines seen in a Dragon Ball game for years, as well as more minor, light-hearted quests inspired by some of the filler episodes and smaller storylines. The game also included RPG elements that saw you level up and upgrade characters and progress through each story, as well as open fast-paced arena-style combat, including plenty of boss battles with the series’ iconic villains.

The DLC will release on January 13, the same day as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.