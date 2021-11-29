Battlefield 2042 bug lets players see through smoke grenades

Whether you love it or hate it, Battlefield 2042 is never short on surprises. The game was released in peak 2021 live service title form, which is another way of saying it’s packed with curious bugs and exploits. One recent interaction discovered by players can be classified as both a bug and an exploit, and it allows players to break the game in a very problematic way. Using this exploit, anyone playing Battlefield 2042 can make smoke effects disappear from their screen, allowing them to clearly see and acquire targets through optical cover.

Reddit user Jagsfootball51 posted a video showcasing the exploit. After a smoke grenade goes off, he navigates to the Collections screen from the in-game menu, and when he returns to the game the smoke effect has completely vanished. This can be done repeatedly, achieving the same effect. This Battlefield 2042 bug allows players to completely cancel out the cover normally provided by smoke grenades, and will be heavily exploited until DICE patches it out.

On a more positive note, DICE is actively monitoring the game for exploits and bugs at the moment, keeping track of player-submitted reports and public discussions. The dev team is working to fix problems in Battlefield 2042 with regularly scheduled updates, and we imagine a critical issue like this smoke grenade exploit is already on their to-do list.