Battlefield 2042 exploit allows players to dive underwater by stabbing the water

Battlefield 2042 is currently enjoying a rather confusing launch, with long-time Battlefield players nitpicking it to shreds while simultaneously buying and playing it in record numbers. The game delivers on the chaotic over-the-top action the series is known for, but it is also undoubtedly plagued by a lot of technical issues and odd design decisions. Among the complaints voiced by players so far is that it isn’t possible to dive underwater while swimming in Battlefield 2042. While that seems like a pointless thing to ask for, the issue has already been resolved by an inventive member of the community.

Reddit user Fragmented Logic shared a clip of themselves effortlessly diving deep underwater by meleeing through the water while aiming down. You can see the footage above, and replicate it in your own matches. This diving technique is most likely unintentional, and it can lead to accidents.

Some observers have noted that the deeper underwater you go, the more muffled sound gets, which seems to imply at least on the surface that diving was meant to be something players can do at will in Battlefield 2042. It’s possible DICE left this aspect of gameplay unfinished because it was buggy, or because it clearly doesn’t serve any purpose. The maps of Battlefield 2042 are already so huge it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to waste time swimming away from combat.