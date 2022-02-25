Battlefield 2042 has disabled weekly missions this week in light of current events

In what’s probably a sensible choice, the decision has been taken by EA and Dice to cancel this week’s Weekly Missions in online war shooter Battlefield 2042. Current events in Ukraine make playing war games online seem a little insensitive, and the reward on offer of a grinning skin for an attack helicopter that is used primarily by the Russian Air Force could be seen as being in poor taste.

Taking to Twitter, Battlefield Direct Communication explained that the Weekly Missions this week have been disabled “in light of current events.” You won’t be able to access the Weekly Mission hub. This does mean that the reward for completing the Weekly Missions is not available to unlock. Anyone who did complete the Weekly Missions, however, “will not be affected” and should have unlocked the Grin Reaper MI-240 Super Hind skin.

— Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 25, 2022

It has been confirmed that Weekly Missions will be back as normal next week, but with a different reward. The lead community manager of EA, PartWelsh on Twitter, added that bringing the currently disabled reward back in the future is “not a decision” the team has made, but it is something that will be discussed. He adds, too, that “when Weekly Missions resume next week, it will be with a different challenge and reward.”

Disabling the Weekly Missions and its reward in Battlefield 2042 this week was a sensible decision. It’s maybe not up there with what some other companies have been doing, but removing rewards for war, even if it is just a game, is probably smart considering current events.