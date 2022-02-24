Voices in the gaming industry call for action in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Much of the world was shocked and aghast following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine today, with many taking to social media to express support and share resources and information. Counted among those groups were several notable companies and individuals in the gaming industry, many of whom condemned Russia’s actions and expressed support for Ukraine.

We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it.



We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands #StopRussianAggression — Frogwares (@Frogwares) February 24, 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 developer GSC Game World shared a message on the situation this morning, and many others have since followed suit. Ukrainian dev studio Frogwares, known for The Sinking City and numerous Sherlock Holmes games, called on followers to “force Putin to withdraw from our lands,” while GOG.com teamed up with This War of Mine developer 11bit Studios to condemn Russia and donate profits from sales of the game and its DLC to the Red Cross.

Dear friends, as some of you may know, we are based in Ukraine, today our country was attacked by Russia. They declared a War and currently attacking our citizens.



We will not able to answer or help you that much with the game atm.



Love and peace for you all! — The Serpent Rogue (@TheSerpentRogue) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the developers of action-adventure game The Serpent Rogue tweeted about the situation, including a somewhat understated comment that they “will not [be] able to answer or help you that much with the game atm.” Axios’ Stephen Totilo reported that Ubisoft, which has several studios in Ukraine, is “provid[ing] assistance and aid to all team members.”

Elsewhere, Bungie’s Pete Parsons and Ukraine developers Vostok Games shared Ukrainian flags in solidarity, while developer and consultant Rami Ismail condemned the Russian invasion and advocated patience in engaging with others using this as an opportunity to denounce Western aggression and military action.