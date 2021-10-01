Battlefield 2042 unveils anti-cheat technology

DICE detailed Battlefield 2042’s anti-cheat tech via a post on their official site running through different changes the studio is making to promote a positive environment for its community. As part of this community focused initiative, Battlefield 2042 is going to use the same Easy-Anti-Cheat tech found in EA’s own Apex Legends and Star Wars: Squadrons.

According to DICE’s post, EAC has proven its reliability and security across these games, leading them to adopt it without apprehension. Because of the cross-play implementation, if EAC determines someone is cheating, they’re not only instantly disconnected mid-match. They’re also banned across all platforms. EAC gives DICE the ability to push hardware and IP bans.

The team takes cheating so seriously that it’s not going to issue warnings to players. Any suspicious activity results in an immediate ban. Of course, Easy-Anti-Cheat, like all technology, isn’t perfect. There’s always a chance the anti-cheat tool could falsely flag someone. In the event that happens, you can appeal your ban through the EA Help page.

Battlefield 2042 releases November 19 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Last-gen consoles are confined to 64 players on smaller maps meanwhile the newer consoles along with PC support 128 players with full-sized maps.