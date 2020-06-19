Battlefield Bad Company remaster “got canned”, Battlefield 6 is “modern”

According to journalist Jeff Grubb, a Battlefield Bad Company remaster has been reportedly canned, while Battlefield 6 is modern. Grubb has shared a tweet right after EA Play and revealed some of the plans from the publisher, which has clearly not disclosed all the details about its incoming projects.

The journalist mentioned that there’s a new UFC game that has not been announced yet and should be focused on next-gen platforms.

Battlefield 6 is going to be set in modern times, and that had already been hinted at once. It’s known that the game is currently in development at DICE and is aiming at a 2021 release.

Battlefield VI is modern.

UFC is coming.

EA is making a golf games of its own again.

Battlefield Bad Company remaster that I teased years ago got canned. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 18, 2020

While the publisher has a team working on a golf game again, a Battlefield Bad Company remaster got canned for unprecise reasons.

Bad Company has a fanbase of its own as a sub-series, but only got two games and a third, much anticipated, has been rumored for a while but never truly entered development.

A remaster of the original game would’ve been a good fit for the publisher to gauge real interest in the IP and was said to have even been greenlit, however, it’s not happening anymore.

EA is also working on a Mass Effect Trilogy, a remastered compilation of the three original BioWare action RPG, and that should be safe as it is rumored to be launching this year.