Behemoth Capture the Flag to be temporarily removed from Halo Infinite’s ranked playlist

Halo Infinite’s Community Manager John Junyszek has announced Behemoth Capture the Flag will be removed from the ranked playlist until the team has rebalanced the map. The decision comes after a mixture of data and player feedback determined the map and mode combo was causing issues.

According to Junyszek’s post on the Halo Waypoint forums, the main issues relate to spawning and a lack of cover across the map. Currently, players spawn just outside of the bases, leading to a lot more action than intended, a problem that is exacerbated by teams starting with the BR 75. All of this makes getting the flag a more monumental task than it should be.

The post also mentions that there aren’t many good places to take cover in Behemoth, meaning players can be easily picked off with the starting weapon. Players have also reported issues with spawn unpredictability for both attacking and defending teams, causing further irritation.

Though Behemoth CTF is going to be removed, the team doesn’t plan for its exclusion to be permanent, and players can still enjoy the map and mode combination in other playlists. However, for it to appear in the ranked playlist again, 343 Industries will need to run several tests to ensure matches play out as intended first.