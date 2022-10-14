Bellibolt’s new ability could make it an Electric-type powerhouse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bellibolt, the upcoming Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will be a partner to the Electric-type Gym Leader, Iono. Players will battle against Bellibolt when they have to take on Iono, and they will have a chance to catch one of their one by finding it in the wild. Following Bellibolt’s official release, we’re learning more details about the bouncy Electric-type Pokémon. In addition, it looks like its new ability, Electromorphosis, could turn it into a powerful Electric-type choice for the upcoming game.

Electromorphosis will be a new ability coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With it, whenever an attack hits Bellibolt during combat, increasing the power of the next Electric-type move it uses. Depending on Bellibolt’s stats and how much defense and special defense it has in combat, it could become a durable Electric-type, ready to take multiple hits and throw that energy back at an opponent.

Although we don’t know how much Electromorphosis will boost Electric-type attacks, it feels like it could make Bellibolt a stand out option for any Electric-type fanatics in the Pokémon series. Some players may compare Electromorphosis to the Electric-type move, Charge, but there are clear differences between the two. Charge requires the user to use an Electric-type move in the next move, and if so, it will deal double damage. Therefore, we don’t think Electromorphosis will be that much of a boost, especially since it will likely happen following every hit against it.

Beyond Bellibolt’s usefulness, we believe this Pokémon will be a fan-favorite purely by its appearance. It looks like a happy-go-lucky frog and is extremely huggable. We’ll have the chance to catch this Pokémon and take a look at its upcoming ability, Electromorphosis, when Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18.