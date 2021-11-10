Bethesda planning mod support for Starfield, confirms Todd Howard

The highly anticipated space RPG Starfield is planned to have mod support, director Todd Howard explained in a Reddit AMA to a fan on Wednesday.

Howard, known for his work on The Elder Scrolls series, took to Reddit to answer questions from his fans and one asked what type of mod support we’ll see in Bethesda’s revamped Creative Kit Engine 2 for Starfield.

“Our plan [is to] have full mod support like our previous games,” said Howard. “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

The Creation Club for Bethesda is a curated list of mods that are localized, polished, tested, and then sold by the company after a fan creator submits their work. This can include new weapons, clothes, completely different locations, characters, creatures, and types of gameplay like the upcoming survival mode in Skyrim. Starfield is likely to carry on this service as Bethesda reaches outer space for its next interactive adventure.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been a milestone in mod-created content and is still being played today, likely thanks to this support. Saints & Seducers is a 2019 fan-made campaign that includes an additional storyline with two main quests and loads of side missions to take on. It has new armor sets and weapons that you’ll need to take on the new enemies you’ll face along the way. For those who get the Anniversary Edition this coming Thursday, you’ll get this and 500 other unique pieces of content from the Creation Club included.

Starfield is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. As Bethesda is now owned by Microsoft, it will be available on day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It will not be coming to PlayStation platforms.