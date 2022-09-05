Beware of Splatoon 3 spoilers – campaign cutscenes and boss fights have leaked online

Nintendo can’t catch a break it seems. Just like what happened with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 earlier this year, it seems like another store has broken street date as Splatoon 3 leaks have been surfacing online. First appearing on the Twitter account @Splatoon3Leaks, the account has been posting footage such as cutscenes from the game’s campaign and even boss fights on September 3. The footage, which was only originally on Twitter, has now been posted on YouTube which means players can expect to see it reposted, especially if Nintendo looks to take down the videos.

The account also claimed that cracked files of the game has appeared online, but according to the Twitter account, the one they tried to download was fake. However, it is very much possible that legitimate files of the game are out there.

bros… i… it was fake… https://t.co/UCwG0YbNo5 — Splatoon 3 Leaks (@Splatoon3Leaks) September 5, 2022

For players looking to remain completely spoiler free, thankfully, there are a couple of ways for you to try and keep spoilers off your social media feeds. If you’ve been watching a lot of Splatoon content on YouTube, for example, it’s likely that you’ll be recommended Splatoon 3 content so the chances of the leaks appearing in your recommended feed will be quite high. Your best bet would be to avoid that site altogether or to install plug-ins that can remove recommended videos from being shown to you. Plug-ins like Unhook for Chrome will do the job.

If you’re an avid Twitter user, you can mute any mention of Splatoon 3 from appearing on your timeline by blocking keywords and hashtags. To do this, you can go to your Settings and then Privacy and safety. From there, go to Mute and block. You can block keywords like Splatoon 3, any of the characters’ names, and even the Splatoon 3 hashtag from anyone you don’t follow or everyone.