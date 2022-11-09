Bisharp might receive a third evolution, and Tyranitar’s Paradox form shown in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

We have had multiple leaks about the upcoming Pokémon set to release for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The leaks have come from a handful of sources over the past few hours, and it looks like they’re set to continue. A leaker is sharing some updates set to arrive for Bisharp and Tyranitar, with the former receiving a regional evolution, and Tyranitar could have something completely different.

Before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases, the Bisharp family only has its starter form, Pawniard and Bisharp. Following these leaks, a third, much larger form is being added to its evolution line. We do not have a name for this Pokémon, but it looks gigantic Bisharp, turning the sharp ends of its helmet into significantly larger blades and even tough armor. It appears to resemble a samurai more than the original Bisharp form did.

For Tyranitar, we could receive the Paradox form, giving it a mechanical look. Its body and scales look like armor, and the spikes on its back are much sharper. Similar to the Donphan that was officially announced by the Pokémon Company earlier today, we don’t know if it will have a different form, but it will likely have a Scarlet and Violet version, which will come from the Scarlet and Violet books from their respective games. Many may compare this form to Mechagodzilla.

It also looks like the location the Paradox version of Tyranitar is shown could be at the center of the map, which might be where these unique Pokémon appear.

Like the previous leaks shared by these individuals, we have no way to confirm their validity of them. Therefore, we have to take this information with a grain of salt, and we don’t know how players will acquire them during their adventures in the Paldea region.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is officially set to release on November 18 to the Nintendo Switch. When it does, we can confirm if these Pokémon appear in the game and how to acquire them.