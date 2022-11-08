Cetitan’s adorable pre-evolution leaks ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, likely to melt the internet

There have been multiple leaks throughout the morning surrounding Pokémon that will appear in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These include Pokémon we haven’t seen before, one’s we have seen in the background of trailers, and the evolved forms of the starters. Supposedly, the pre-evolution of Cetitan, the Terra Whale Pokéon, has leaked, and this adorable Pokémon will melt the hearts of everyone.

Several Twitter users have shared the leaks, and this one highlights Cetoddle, the pre-evolution for Cetitan. Cetoddle looks like a miniaturized form of the gigantic Cetitan, and in this adorable form, it seems more like a lost child with an oversized winter coat, content to run up and down a snowy hill. This Pokémon’s appearance is in direct contrast to other Pokémon we’ve seen leaked today, such as Clodsire, Nymble, and Skeledire, Fuecoco’s final evolution.

Cetoddle: Terra Whale Pokémon pic.twitter.com/dHr7apgmA7 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 8, 2022

In previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailers, we saw Cetitan walking around, but not Cetoddle. We can likely see both wandering the Paldean colder environment. Hopefully, we’ll also have a chance to check out Cetoddle when it’s falling down a hill.

This morning, there have been multiple leaks sharing images from Pokémon that might appear in Scarlet and Violet. However, we have to take this information with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm that these Pokémon will appear in the game, as they have not shown up in official Pokémon images. Some, such as Nymble and Nacli, have appeared in the far back in images and trailers, but The Pokémon Company has made no official statements about them.

We expect to see more leaks leading up to the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, coming to the Nintendo Switch.