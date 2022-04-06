Black Desert Online’s Eternal Winter Expansion out now, adds a new storyline, class, and more

The long-awaited Eternal Winter Expansion is live now on open-world MMORPG Black Desert Online. A free update for all players on PC, Eternal Winter is a major new addition to Black Desert Online, bringing with it a new playable class (the game’s 24th), a new region complete with a new storyline, and more.

The Eternal Winter storyline takes place in the new Mountain of Eternal Winter region. You’ll be tasked with uncovering the mysteries of the snow-covered mountain. The new region contains new hunting grounds, new challenges to complete, and new boss battles to fight. That’s not all, however, as ice fishing is now in the game. Perhaps the biggest development of them all.

As part of the new expansion, you can now play as a new class: Drakania. Drakania equips a very long sword (named Slayer) and wields the power of dragons. You can watch the Drakania combat trailer below to get a taste of what she’s all about.

Eternal Winter is a big update, with plenty of exclusive activities and trade goods that can only be found in the Mountain region. It definitely seems like a decent free update for those playing on PC, anyway. From today until April 13, too, everyone can claim a free Traveler Edition of Black Desert Online on Steam. A new season server has gone live also, which gives more rewards and buffs for faster character development before heading into the wintry climbs of the new Mountain of Eternal Winter region. A catch-up server, if you will.