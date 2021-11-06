Blizzard contractors share work experiences including crunch and low pay

Blizzard hasn’t had the best reputation since allegations were raised against Activision Blizzard for gender discrimination and sexual harassment against female employees. Several high-profile employees would leave the company, or be forced out, as the corporation scrambles to better its image. The lawsuits and investigations against the company though, do not help Blizzard’s case.

ABetterABK is the Twitter account handled by employees of Activision Blizzard King, who are working together to create change within the company. They sent out a tweet asking former contractors to detail their work experience within the game industry, which also includes working with Blizzard.

Jessica Gonzalez, who goes by @BlizzJess on Twitter, replies that she faced harassment and discrimination while working under contract for Blizzard. She was promised to be brought in full-time after a year before being laid off after just 6 months. She also writes that she worked long hours, was under welfare, had no sick time, couldn’t talk to the developers, and had no pay-time-off.

Harassed, discrimination, dangled full time carrot. Was told I’d be hired after a year; laid off in 6 months. Stayed working on site with other contractors while FTEs had a beach day. — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 For the Alliance! (@BlizzJess) November 5, 2021

Slept under my desk, ate cup noodles, was on welfare for some type of medical insurance, no sick time, no PTO, raising a 2 year old daughter. — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 For the Alliance! (@BlizzJess) November 5, 2021

Zach Fischer on Twitter shared a thread in which he details his work at Blizzard as a contract artist, working on titles like Heroes of the Storm. It was Fischer’s dream to work at Blizzard, but felt that the company was taking advantage after years of working at the company. Fischer would work under severe deadlines and was paid very little. When COVID-19 began, Fischer was left in an uncertain place within the company before losing all contact.

With so many much more important viewpoints and stories to retweet, my own opinions and experiences working as a #contractemployee for Blizzard didn't seem appropriate to talk about. With more discussion lately focused on how contractors are treated, I figure it is time to speak. pic.twitter.com/Qgq7wPV406 — Zach Fischer #AbetterABK (@ZachFischer) November 3, 2021

Many more contract employees in the replies talk about their bad experiences working in the game industry, not just in Blizzard. Many talks about being given low pay, forced to work under crunch hours, being gaslighted for a full-time position, and being unceremoniously let go after just a few months. It paints an unflattering picture for the game industry and shows that the whole business needs to change, not just with Blizzard.