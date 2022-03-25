Bloodborne Kart fan project announced from the creators of Bloodborne PSX

We’ve already seen an impressive Bloodborne demake in the form of Bloodborne PSX. Developed by LWMedia, it is a relatively faithful reinterpretation of FromSoftware’s PlayStation 4-exclusive with PS1-era rendering. Rather than attempting to demake another FromSoftware title, the developer has instead chosen to make Bloodborne Kart.

Yes, it is real. The Bloodborne Kart teaser trailer begins with a shot of the player character walking toward the camera. Its sound design and pitch black background create an ominous atmosphere, much like Bloodborne PSX. Then, a spotlight shines on what looks to be a golden motorcycle, with energetic music accompanying the title reveal. It feels decidedly 90s, down to the cheesy announcer voice.

Bloodborne Kart doesn’t have a release date yet. The trailer simply says it is coming, “when it’s ready.” The original Bloodborne PSX was released for free earlier this year through itch.io, so we should expect the same sort of launch with its kart racing spinoff.

Because of the title, we can surmise that it’ll probably make use of items like other kart racers. However, it’ll be interesting to see how these translate from the action RPG setting into a wacky kart racing game. Considering the creativity and ingenuity that went into Bloodborne PSX, it’s in good hands. Perhaps it’ll take some sort of inspiration from Crash Team Racing?