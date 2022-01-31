Borderlands fans think they’ve spotted a new item rarity in the latest Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software published a new trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In it, players got a look a the last two classes being added into the mix, as well as yet another glimpse at the world they’ll be exploring when the game releases in March. However, some fans saw more than this, which led to many sharing ideas about a potential rainbow rarity seen in the trailer.

In the early trailers for the game, footage of a mushroom enemy exploding with items that had a rainbow effect on them emerged. Some thought this could be a new rarity, but it was eventually concluded that it was likely something made for the trailer. However, after today’s video, fans believe that this theory was wrong and that there is a new rainbow rarity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Rainbow Loot ALLLLLLLLLL The Way 🌈 pic.twitter.com/LnB3a1wHQt — MentalMars (@mentalmars) January 31, 2022

Borderlands 3 Redux Mod coordinator @EpicNNG posted a video on this subject shortly after the trailer was published. He thinks that this could be the return of the Effervescent rarity or the Seraph rarity from the one-shot adventure Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. He theorizes that since the game is missing three weapon manufacturers, it’s almost guaranteed to have this rainbow rarity and potentially the Pearlescent rarity as well.

In Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software removed the Pearlescent rarity of items because, according to Randy Pitchford, the developer’s co-founder, the team would have had to remove a weapon manufacturer to include the rarity. Since the focus was on more manufacturers in the weapon system at the time, Pearlescent weapons became a thing of the past, much to the disappointment of hardcore Borderlands fans.

Pearls in B3 would’ve meant cutting an entire weapon manufacturer or class of weapon in order to conform with gun architecture + memory constraints on certain consoles. Going non-parity between platforms would’ve ruled out cross play forever. Trade-offs are tough decisions. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 9, 2022

However, fans in the community have spotted three weapon manufacturers missing from the list of those available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These are Maliwan, Atlas, and Eridian. With three weapon manufacturers missing from the game, fans are now speculating that Gearbox Software has almost certainly added a new rarity to the game, and it’s linked to these rainbow items.