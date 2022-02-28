BTS become Free Fire global ambassadors, set to join in-game event in March

BTS is one of the biggest, most popular music groups in the world today but they aren’t content with just dominating the world of music and fashion. Like many other music artists, the Korean pop group is making the jump into gaming as well, thanks to their recently announced partnership with mobile battle royale game, Free Fire.

Free Fire is developed and published by Garena, with crossed the 1 billion downloads threshold on the Google Play store almost a year ago. It pits 50 players in an arena together to try to be the last one standing after a ten-minute long match. BTS has been named a global ambassador for the game and will be featured in an in-game event in March where they will “enter the world of Free Fire.” No other details about the event or what BTS will be doing as an ambassador for the game have been announced, but it will certainly bring more attention to Free Fire.

“We are absolutely excited to welcome VTS as our latest brand ambassador,” one of the producers working on Free Fire, Harold Teo, said in a press release. “Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialize with the community, and enjoy new experiences.”

This isn’t the first time that Free Fire has partnered with well-known names. Previous partnerships have included Assassin’s Creed, Street Fighter, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This would certainly be better news than the game has previously had, when it was part of a bulk of games banned in India for security concerns.