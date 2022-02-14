Leaked images of Snoop Dogg appear as Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Operator

Music and gaming fans have had a lot to enjoy lately. Between Dr. Dre turning up in Grand Theft Auto Online and Bruno Mars dropping into Fortnite, there have been some heavy hitters teaming up with major gaming properties. And, if leaks and rumors are to be believed, there might be even more music content on the horizon.

According to Twitter user ZestyCODLeaks, who has a history of breaking some correct news and updates before they are officially announced, hip hop icon Snoop Dogg might be joining the world of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. They posted an image of concept art for the rapper’s likeness as a potential operator in the game.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Here's the first look at Snoop Dogg in #Vanguard!



Save well you can, it won’t last for long 🙂



— Zesty (@ZestyC0DLeaks) February 12, 2022

Of course, leaks like this aren’t always correct and might represent a simple mock-up created by developers. However, it wouldn’t be the first time Snoop Dogg makes his way into Call of Duty. He provided a voice pack for Call of Duty: Ghosts back in 2013. And the franchise has included characters from well-known properties in the past, such as John McClane and Rambo. Both of these were modeled after the actors that portray them. Snoop Dogg might not be a fictional character like these two, but his public persona is large and bombastic enough that he is almost as outlandish as they are.

The leak doesn’t include any information about when Snoop Dogg could join the Vanguard and Warzone team or at what stage of development the content is at, so there isn’t much else to go off of. Fans are likely to be waiting for a while before they can take Snoop into combat.