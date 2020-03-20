Following the success of the remastered version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2016, a remastered version of the series direct sequel, Modern Warfare 2, appears to be all but confirmed after the game’s submission for classification was spotted in South Korea.

In what is possibly one of the worst kept secrets in the video-game industry, the game has been rumored for some time, with a recent leak appearing to confirm the existence of multiple Call of Duty titles in the works, including the remaster.

This recent discovery with the South Korean classification board, reported by reliable leaker Nibel on Twitter, appears to confirm the leak.

Nibel on Twitter Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Korea https://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most popular entries in the franchise history, and along with its predecessor set a big trend for first-person shooters at the time, causing an explosion in popularity for modern-day combat scenarios video games.

However, it was also one of the most controversial games in history for its “No Russian” mission, which asked the player, attempting to infiltrate a terrorist group, is asked to open fire upon an airport full of civilians to avoid suspicion. It was heavily criticized in the mainstream press, and some even called for the game to be banned from sale. Developer Infinity Ward were forced to patch in a disclaimer and an option to skip the segment of the mission. How this is likely to be handled in a remaster is unknown.

A remaster of the game though is a no-brainer from Activision’s point of view considering its success. Whether Activision will include it only with a purchase of the next Call of Duty, as the did with the first Modern Warfare remaster, remains to be seen.