Activision leak details Tony Hawk, Crash Bandicoot, Destiny-like and three Call of Duty games

Activision is reportedly working on multiple game projects, including a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and two titles involving the Crash Bandicoot IP, based on a rumor from known insider TheGamingRevolution.

TheGamingRevolution is a quite famed insider from the Call of Duty scene, and most recently, he has provided some of the first details about the free-to-play battle royale Warzone. Some of the games he mentions have already known to be in development for a while, and this is one of the reasons why this leak could be seemingly legit.

“Some Activision games in the works” include Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered, as already hinted by insider Sabi several months ago.

TheGamingRevolution on Twitter Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered

On top of that, there would be three Call of Duty games in development right now: the 2020 premium iteration, codenamed Project: Zeus, which, according to Kotaku, should be a new Black Ops title from Treyarch; a Modern Warfare 2 remaster, heavily rumored for the last two years; another free-to-play Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games, expected to release in 2021.

The Crash Bandicoot franchise would also be about to get revamped with two titles currently in development. Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered would carry on the line of cult classics from the past of the series, while a PvP Crash game – perhaps based on Crash Bash? – would be seemingly offering a “GaaS” type of experience to the fans of the brand.

TheGamingRevolution on Twitter (Some) there is a replacement to Destiny in the works. No idea what it is. https://t.co/RJbiD1XfkL

Finally, plans at Activision would be including a replacement to Destiny, which is now fully owned by Bungie after being published for two iterations from the Call of Duty giant. While details about this game are rather sparse at the moment, there’s a chance that developers previously helping Bungie with the development of the series, such as High Moon Studios, might be involved in the process, even though previous rumors pointed at new third-party cooperation.

This is not the first time we hear about something in that vein, but it seems the project is still very early and in flux, which means that Destiny-like fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their eyes on a more substantial rumor.

As we approach the usual E3 window, even though the 2020 edition has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, there’s a chance that Activision might start sharing some of these announces with the fans, so the wait might not be as long as expected.