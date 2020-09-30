Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 crashes fix ready, says Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has announced it has a fix ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone crashes players have encountered since the Season 6 update.

The issue was announced to be investigated by Activision Support around 15 hours ago as “some players are experiencing crashes after the update in Modern Warfare and Warzone.”

Infinity Ward is “still working on this issue,” but the good news is that it has a fix ready “that we’re hoping to release tomorrow, pending any unforeseen issues with testing.”

The developer says, “we’ll provide another update when we have more to share,” and that should lock the details for the time and day of release for the patch.

Update: We're still working on this issue, but do have a fix that we're hoping to release tomorrow, pending any unforeseen issues with testing. We'll provide another update when we have more to share. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/0VBkslmr25 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 30, 2020

The crashes are not tied to a single platform but have been met regularly since Season 6 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This is said to be a known issue since last January and is returning with every season update.

Hopefully, with this upcoming update, Season 6 gets fixed, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone get rid of it once and for all.