Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer reveals Ghost, more maps and weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer has leaked, confirming first details about the content which is set to be introduced as soon as it launches.

As seen in the video, courtesy of Dexerto, the newest season is going to introduce Sim “Ghost” Riley from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a playable character.

The trailer has his mask on the face of a downed soldier, seemingly confirming he is ready for an unexpected comeback, at least in the multiplayer component of the game.

DEXERTO Call of Duty on Twitter 🚨 BREAKING: #ModernWarfare Season 2 trailer has been leaked! https://t.co/xIwvoaMFd8

Modern Warfare 2 vibes are still strong in the Season 2 update, at any rate, with the fan favorite Rust map also seen in the trailer and almost confirmed to be returning in the latest title in the franchise.

More maps include locations from the Atlas Superstore, Urzikstan, and Zhokov Boneyard, which are most likely serving different modes’ purposes when added to the game.

Season 2 is said to be introducing more weapons and, while those seen in the trailer are hard to identify, previous information pointed to GRAU 5.56 assault rifle and Strike 45 SMG being implemented.

The Season 2 update is releasing February 11, 2020 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the launch date being so close, we expect more details to be shared in hours.

The new model of free seasonal updates, which has replaced the past DLC strategy, has granted the game more playtime from users and ultimately more incomes, as revealed by publisher Activision, so players can expect more of them in the future.

With that said, Call of Duty Mobile has affirmed mobile as the leading platform in terms of revenue for Activision, and this could have some impact of sorts on how console and PC games are worked on at the label moving forward.