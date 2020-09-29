Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 update – Patch notes

Infinity Ward has released the update for Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The multiplayer shooter has amassed immense popularity over the months, and the latest season is all set to add a plethora of new content such as a new Subway system and two new characters.

The two new characters in the game, Farah and Nikolai, are familiar faces in the Modern Warfare franchise, with Farah being the first female character in the history of Call of Duty. The Subway system adds a nice little twist to Warzone, as it allows players to quickly travel to points of interest in the map.

With new maps, events, weapons, and a lot more, Call of Duty fans have a lot to look forward to in the Season 6 update. The update size is 19.3 GB on PlayStation 4, 22.66 GB on Xbox One, and 57 GB (Modern Warfare owners) and 25.5 GB (Warzone only owners) on PC.

Here are the complete patch notes of the update.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight Blueprint Customs

Face Off – Station

Killstreak Confirmed

Season Six Mish Pit – Season Six maps Broadcast and Mialstor Tank Factory in mosh pit game modes

WARZONE:

BR Quads

BR Trios

BR Duos

BR Solos

Plunder Trios

Armored Royale Quads

GENERAL FIXES:

C4: Slight delay when performing a quick detonation. A beep will now play when quick detonation is triggered. Also reduced throw initial velocity by 30%

Fix for a bug where, after reviving a teammate in Survival, there will be a 5 second delay before the user is able to use their weapon again

Fix for an issue where players could obtain unlimited Stopping Power rounds

Fix for an issue where the defending player had a long respawn timer after the HQ was taken back and all players were dead while in a Headquarters match

Fix for an issue where it was possible to put a molotov or grenade into a planted bomb causing it to kill the defusing player

WEAPONS:

Fix for two issues where the player’s watch and/or Heartbeat Sensor would not be entirely visible when using the XRK Chainsaw attachment on the Finn LMG

Fix for a bug where explosive and thermite rounds do not function as intended on the Chronic variant from the Blunt Force II bundle

Fixed an issue where the muzzle selection screen for the Finn LMG was hard to view in the Gunsmith menu

Fixed an issue where the player’s left hand will not properly grip the weapon when the 23.0” Romanian barrel is equipped on the AK

Fixed a few bugs where the prone hipfire viewmodel positioning was not appearing as intended and could disappear in certain circumstances

Origin 12: Reduced very close damage in Warzone

Shotguns: Increased damage of slugs in Warzone

XRK ChainSAW – FiNN LMG: Adding a description in Gunsmith nothing the attachment does not allow for weapon mounting Increased brightness on the Tac Laser attachment



WARZONE:

Fixed a collision issue in the south corner of the Stadium

Fix for an issue where a fence with a white tarp over it near the Hospital was allowing players to see through it on one side

Fix for an issue where, on occasion, the train would appear as a white placeholder icon on the map

Implemented fixes to help properly track Warzone wins

Fixed a bug where players were unable to damage enemies with gunfire while on an ascender

If a player has their minimap set to not rotate, they will see inaccurate pings on the heartbeat sensor. This has been fixed

Fix for a rare issue where the Train’s supply boxes could vanish during longer rounds

PC: